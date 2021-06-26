Cancel
Hawkins County, TN

Mom, grandma of missing Summer Wells break silence

By Jonathan Anderson, Journalist
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 14 days ago
The mother and grandmother of a Tennessee girl who has been missing for more than a week issued public statements Friday, WJHL-TV reports.

Summer Wells, 5, vanished June 15 after she was last seen at her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

Authorities have been conducting large-scale searches throughout the rural Tennessee region for the girl since she disappeared.

On Friday, Wells’ mother, Candus Bly Wells, said she does not believe her daughter would have gone away voluntarily.

“I know she would never wander off this hill alone,” Bly Wells told WJHL-TV in a written statement.

Well’s grandmother, Candus Harer, said she has been devastated by the disappearance of her granddaughter.

“Bring my grandbaby home. She is a lovely baby, and we’re so thankful for everyone looking for her,” Harer told WJHL-TV in the written statement. “We yelled and looked for her as much as we could. She’s just gone. It’s devastating.”

More than 100 agencies across the state and country have been working to find Summer Wells, including the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team. Investigators say the circumstances of her disappearance are unclear and they have not ruled out foul play.

Authorities have asked local residents to look through their property, including barns, crawl spaces and any other places where a young child could be located, WTVF-TV reports.

A family friend has said that the Wells family is grateful for everyone looking for Summer.

“The Wells family . . . obviously, they’re just very distressed,” David Dotson told WJHL-TV. “They just want Summer home. We had a nice time of prayer, and they just want to really thank everyone for the diligent efforts and know the search and rescue is just a tremendous challenge, and they’re so thankful for everyone.

“They’re thankful for the media, the law enforcement; they’re thankful for everyone who was just working so hard to bring Summer home.”

Anyone with possible information is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND.

Read all of CrimeOnline’s covering of the search for Summer Wells here.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode.

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the "Most Wanted" across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, "caught-on-video," tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
Hawkins County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Hawkins County, TN
Nancy Grace
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells, the 5-year-old at the center of an East Tennessee AMBER Alert, is not the first member of her family to go missing. Rose Marie Bly, the aunt of Summer Wells, has been the subject of a missing person cold case since 2009, a report from the Charlie Project confirms. Rose Marie Bly is the sister of Candus Bly, Summer Wells’ mother.
CrimeOnline

Summer Wells’ mother refutes police scanner details; denies going for a walk the day 5-year-old Summer disappeared [VIDEO]

Summer’s father Don Wells reacts to criticism of his using the past tense to talk about his daughter — while her mother continues to speak of Summer in the past tense. The parents of a missing Tennessee girl address some questions and apparent inconsistencies surrounding their daughter’s disappearance in an interview with a local news station.
CrimeOnline

Aunt of missing Summer Wells vanished without a trace, has never been found: Report

As investigators continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee, her father has revealed that Summer Wells is not the first family member to go missing. An AMBER Alert remains active for Summer Wells, six days after her parents reported her missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Summer’s parents have said they believe she left their Hawkins County home through the basement door after she had come inside from helping her mother and grandmother in the garden on Tuesday. It is not clear exactly what time Summer was last seen, but her parents reported her missing Tuesday evening.
Tennessee StateNew York Post

Possible witness sought in case of missing Tennessee girl Summer Wells

Investigators in Tennessee are trying to track down a potential witness in the case of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her home earlier this month. The ongoing search for Summer Wells, who vanished from outside her Rogersville home on June 15, has turned to a Toyota pickup truck seen around the time of her disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Human remains found in search for missing Wisconsin couple who vanished over holiday weekend

Investigators searching for a missing married couple in Wisconsin have found two bodies in a remote part of Dane County. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen at their home on July 1, and were reported missing earlier this week when they did not return home from a July 4th weekend trip to their cabin in Langlade County. Their 23-year-old son Chandler Halderson reported them missing after a relative had gone to the cabin and didn’t find them there. Chandler reportedly told police that his parents had driven to the cabin with another couple, but he wasn’t sure who.
Johnson City, TNwvlt.tv

Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells spoke out for the first time to Johnson City’s CBS affiliate WJHL News Monday night. Summer Wells went missing more than two weeks ago on June 15, and her mother Candus Bly is now speaking about the night she disappeared.

