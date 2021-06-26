Cancel
WWE

Baron Corbin is Depressed… And You Should All Be Ashamed

By Chad McMahon
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaron Corbin is feeling down in the dumps after losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Smackdown. Corbin may no longer be a king — according to the laws of crown ownership as laid out in the WWE rulebook — but he will always be the Ratings King of Friday Nights in The Chadster's heart. That's of little solace to the former King of Smackdown, however, who feels "despondent" according to an interview with WWE.com following the coronation of Nakamura last night.

