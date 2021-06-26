Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

5 dead after hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque

By Jared Leone, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 27 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEJtH_0ag3abOs00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five people died Saturday after a hot air balloon hit power lines and crashed, officials said.

Update 9:45 p.m. EDT June 26: Four people died at the scene, and one man was taken to a hospital where he later died, Mayor Tim Keller said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Two of the victims were named during Keller’s news conference, KRQE reported. They were identified as retired Albuquerque police and APS Sgt. Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, Mary Martinez, 62, the television station reported. The remaining victims’ identities will not be released until family members have been contacted. The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Update 2:15 p.m. EDT June 26: Victim identities have not been released but officials said two males including the pilot, and two females died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear, however, authorities said the gondola fell from about 100 feet before crashing into the median of a busy street. The envelope of the balloon, identified as a Cameron 0-120, floated away, eventually landing on the roof of a home.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The area is a hot spot for balloon enthusiasts. A nine-day event in October is one of the most photographed events globally.

“Our balloonists tend to be very much experts at navigating, but sometimes we have these types of tragic accidents,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Original report: Albuquerque police said the balloon hit the power lines after 7 a.m. killing four people on board, KOAT reported. Another person was injured. That victim was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico said 13,000 customers were without power, KRQE reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Accident#Krqe#Aps Sgt#Abqpolice#Koat#Pnm#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
FAA
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Houston couple robbed while unloading vehicle after trip

HOUSTON — A Houston couple unloading their vehicle after returning from a trip was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said. The armed intruder accosted the couple on June 26, and the incident was caught on camera, KTRK reported. According to the Houston Police Department, the alleged gunman was jogging past the...
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Firefighters officially end search in Florida condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — Firefighters officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building on Friday, even as police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told The Associated Press that the fire department’s role in...
Sumner County, TNPosted by
WGAU

Man sentenced for deadly 'swatting' scheme over username

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years in prison this week for his role in an international "swatting" scheme that led to a person's death, The Commercial Appeal reported. Authorities said Shane Sonderman, of Lauderdale County, worked with others, including a minor in Great...
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah says the fire department’s role in recovering remains at the collapsed Surfside condominium has finished. Firefighters have ended their mission in clearing debris from the collapsed Surfside condo building Friday, officials said, while police and forensic specialists continue...
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

New York woman, 61, beaten with cooking pot, walker stolen

NEW YORK — A 61-year-old woman was using her walker on a Harlem sidewalk Tuesday when she was attacked after getting into a dispute with a couple of women, police said. Surveillance video shows the victim and two women arguing around 8:30 p.m. before one of the women pushes her to the ground and the other hits her with a cooking pot, WPIX reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

MIAMI — (AP) — Firefighters on Friday declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high. The June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WGAU

Kentucky woman accused of using wooden spoon to discipline children

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is accused of using a wooden spoon to discipline her children, authorities said. Jessica Maddux, 25, of Hopkinsville, was arrested Thursday, WZTV reported. She is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, according to WHOP. According to a police report, Maddux is accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy