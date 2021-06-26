Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Butch Lukic on Animation Style & the Importance of The Long Halloween

By Jimmy Leszczynski
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral animated movies have been released by DC has released since the universe was seemingly reset in the conclusion of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Until now, they have all been original stories. Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment present a classic DC story in the new universe, one that has affected comics and movie scripts ever since. Torn from the pages of the iconic mid-1990s DC story written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: Hush, Hulk: Gray) and Tim Sale (Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow), Batman: The Long Halloween is a cornerstone of Batman lore. Center of our tale features the triumvirate of justice – Batman/Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) – as they combine forces to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeph Loeb
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Billy Burke
Person
Josh Duhamel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Animation#Animated Movies#Dc#Justice League Dark#Home Entertainment#The Holiday Killer#Digital#Bleeding Cool#European#French#Supermen#Warner Brothers#Green Arrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Reportedly Reveal That Credence Is [SPOILERS]

It might sound a little harsh, but is anyone particularly enthused about the prospect of Fantastic Beasts 3? Announcing that a fictional textbook J.K. Rowling had originally written to raise money for charity into five feature-length blockbusters right out of the gate always seemed like an ambitious if not downright risky strategy, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that interest in the prequel series has dissipated significantly.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok's Animation Has Anime Fans Bewildered

Record of Ragnarok has been one of those manga series that fans have been dying to see animated, with the action-packed series pitting humanity against the gods to determine the future of the Earth, but it seems as if the recent Netflix release has animation that is leaving many viewers perplexed. During one of the biggest battles, fans noticed that the animation in the animated series looks akin to still images rather than containing fluid motions, leaving many fans believing that Netflix's latest adaptation isn't able to capture the spirit of the manga from which it was based.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Batman: The Long Halloween’s David Dastmalchian on Calendar Man and the power of comics

Ricky Church chats with David Dastmalchian about his role as Calendar Man in Batman: The Long Halloween…. After many years of fans clamouring for its adaptation, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One has been released on Blu-ray and digital as the next in DC and Warner Bros.’ animated film line. Based on the maxi-series from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the story follows Batman in his earliest years of crime fighting as he, Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent investigate a serial killer named Holiday who is targeting members of the Falcone crime family on one holiday each month. While they are trying to solve the case and bring down the Falcone mob, they also have to contend with the rise of Gotham City’s supervillains.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There are a dozen new titles arriving on VOD this week and, as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low-budget genre titles.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following The Suicide Squad And Long Halloween, David Dastmalchian Shares The DC Villains He’d Like To Play Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Most actors are lucky enough when they score a role in one comic book movie or TV show, but David Dastmalchian has been around the block with this genre. His first film role was in 2008’s The Dark Knight, and in the years since, not only has he played Kurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man movies, but also appeared in multiple other DC Comics projects, most recently voicing Calendar Man in the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movies and playing Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. But even with such an extensive DC resume, there are still some notable villains from that corner of the superhero realm he’s eager to play.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One Blu-ray Review

The new look of this film is a refreshing change, and it works for this story. DC Universe Animated Original Movies has created forty-one films to date and now their forty-second Blu-ray has hit stores. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, as the name implies, is the first of two films that tells the story of a masked individual who is targeting victims in Gotham City. Written by Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman) and directed by Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) this Warner Bros. Animated feature has a different look and feel than many of its predecessors. The "vibe" is mysterious and extremely dark and by the end, you can't wait for next month for the conclusion.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Is Fortnite Island Coming To Metropolis? Ask Dr Slone… (Spoilers)

The current iteration of the Fortnite game is teasing that Superman will be coming to the Island in a month's time. But today's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 comic book finale teases that if Mohammed won't go to the mountain, maybe the mountain will come to Mohammed. The series has seen Batman, Catwoman and Harley Quinn kidnapped, brainwashed, and forced to fight on the Island made famous by the game from Epic Games. Deathstroke, however, was there in a very different capacity. On returning to Gotham, Batman ruminates with Gordon over what he has seen and experienced.
MoviesCollider

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC Movies Are Skipping This Year's Comic-Con@Home

Mum's the word on why Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC films will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home, per a report from Deadline. When reached for comment, neither studio issued a response — and we still do not have word on whether or not stars from the soon-to-be-debuted Sony Marvel films will be participating in the event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy