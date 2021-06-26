Did You Just Get A Random Royalty Check From Marvel Comics?

Bleeding Cool has been told by a number of comic book creators that they suddenly got a random and unexpected cheque – or check – from Marvel Comics, without sufficient information as to what it may be for. Even if they haven't worked at Marvel Comics for some time. To be fair, Marvel Comics royalty – or "incentive" payments as they call them for legal reasons – may not always be great shakes. And when you have stopped working for Marvel, any such payments can be a surprise. But in recent weeks, it was even more of a surprise.