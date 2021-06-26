Lakeyah’s Goal Is to Make It to Hollywood in Her ABCs

Shannon Lee, the daughter of Bruce Lee, shared an open letter in regards to the portrayal of her father in Hollywood. She began the letter by addressing Quentin Tarantino‘s homage to Bruce Lee in Kill Bill and his depiction of her father in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood — a portrayal she has openly criticized as “inaccurate and unnecessary to say the least.” She adds that actor Mike Moh, who played Bruce in the film, should not be blamed and that while she is grateful that the filmmaker recently acknowledged her feelings about the portrayal, she is “really f*cking tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was.”