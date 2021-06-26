Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker will douse your space with superior sound

Let’s face it: The speakers on your phone suck. Sure, everything is relative and they’re amazing compared to what, say, a 2005 flip-phone sounded like. But do we really want to justify our tech based on a time when people published think-pieces on how texting was the new hotness? No, we do not. So while we can admit you can hear musical cues right out of your pocket, if you want to feel the actual emotional resonance that makes the music special, the speakers on even the best smartphone—or best tablet or even best laptop—ultimately suck. But the best portable Bluetooth speakers do not suck, so we’re ready to help you select the best portable Bluetooth speaker for any situation.