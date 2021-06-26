Cancel
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker will douse your space with superior sound

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Douse your space with superior sound with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker. The Revolve+ gives you a whopping 16 hours of battery life so you never have to stop the party. Connecting to your device via Bluetooth, the SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker has built-in controls on top. That means you can go anywhere and don’t have to be glued to your device. You’ll find the volume toggle, power button, and Bluetooth connectivity button on the device. Additionally, there’s a multifunction button to access Siri and Google Now. Furthermore, you can use the app to control your tunes from afar. You have the choice to include a charging cable to allow you to charge up and put your speaker where you please.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
205
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
