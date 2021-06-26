ALLEGANY MAGAZINE JUNE 2021: Uniquely Allegany -- Caitlin's Cakery and Macarons by Ashley

The Contis lived in a condo that abutted the Stillwells’. They had gotten together regularly with the Stillwells before Cora had been born. Since then, Ann Conti had devoted most of her time to the baby. On this night, though, Ann had given in and agreed with her husband, Marco, to spend the evening next door to celebrate Graham Stillwell’s birthday. Using a baby monitor, they kept regular tabs on the sleeping Cora and took turns checking on her each half hour. Now it was 1 o’clock and time to go. Marco didn’t seem quite so sure and left Cynthia Stillwell’s attention only reluctantly to go home with his wife. By now, all concerned had drunk quite a lot.