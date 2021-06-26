Demian Maia Has Requested A Retirement Fight Against Diaz Or Cerrone
Grappling legend and UFC welterweight Demian Maia is set on his idea of a departure fight from the UFC, and big names are on the tip of his tongue. Demian Maia, 43, last competed in the Octagon at UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 but lost a unanimous decision to rising contender Belal Muhammad. Now on a two-fight skid, the legendary grappler is ready for a retirement fight but is seeking big names for his final hurrah.www.mmanews.com