Demian Maia Has Requested A Retirement Fight Against Diaz Or Cerrone

Mystic Mac has arrived with his prediction for the UFC 264 main event this Saturday. The entire world will find out what’s what between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a mere matter of days when the two settle the score and their renewed feud at UFC 264. By night’s end, betting tickets will be cashed in celebration, and losing tickets will be discarded in the nearest trash bin with the toss of shame. Until then, there will be a deluge of predictions, speculations, and analyses from outsiders far and wide and from people of every level of fandom.