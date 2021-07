If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. If there’s one thing Dennis Schröder has made clear since he was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers in November, it’s that he plans to sign a new contract with the Lakers on the condition that the terms are “fair.” That may seem like a given, but it’s become apparent over the past few months that Schröder’s definition of fair doesn’t exactly align with the general public’s.