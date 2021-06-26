Cancel
Illinois State

IRS Tax Attorney Steve A. Leahy | ‘ So, if you think you can just move away and prove you’re away from six months and a day and somehow you’re going to avoid Illinois taxes – Not true’

wgnradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 6/12/21: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk about how there are people out there who think that if you stay out of the state for six months and one day then somehow you don’t have to pay IL taxes but that’s not always the case and he shares why. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

wgnradio.com
