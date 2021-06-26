Cancel
Rachel Zegler To Play Snow White In Live-Action Disney Remake

By Claire Epting
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old actress making her on-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will portray Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic. The adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer). “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal...

ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

