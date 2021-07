Fun, Fashion, and Food, Saturday, August 7th from 2 pm-5 pm at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. If you are a retail business that has anything to do with fashion we need you, and you don’t have to be a member to participate! If you don’t have models can be found for you. There is no cost to participate and you can have up to 5 models for your merchandise. If you are a business that is service-related or doesn’t have merchandise that can be modeled please consider donating a centerpiece as a door prize. Restaurants are needed too! If you are willing to supply a “taste of the Bay” for at least 100 guests. Call the Chamber, 501-884-3324, email ffbdirector@gmail.com or message us through Facebook.