Energy Industry

US group hails Dubai's sustainable urban planning efforts

By Arab News, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jun. 26—DUBAI — The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning. In particular, the emirate's utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its "exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings."

www.tribuneledgernews.com
#Government Of Dubai#Urban Planning#Usgbc#The Dubai Media Office
Dubai
Energy Industry
