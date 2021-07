What comes to your mind when you hear the word innovation? Is it the latest phone or gadget? Space travel or satellites?. Innovation is certainly where all of these things came from, but it’s not a new concept. Humans have been innovating since the beginning of time, creating new methods of doing things to make our lives easier. The latest exhibit at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium explores innovation as it relates to one of our greatest natural resources: the Mississippi River. Dubuque and other river towns were built next to the river in order to harness the power of the water, and because of the travel and transportation options it provided. While the river is (mostly) unchanged, continuing innovations have made the ways in which we utilize it radically different from when we started.