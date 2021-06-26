Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Contra Costa County, CA

Home sales in Contra Costa County, June 26

By Bay Area News Group
East Bay Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Netherton Court, Moraga; $2.705 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3,123 square feet; built in 1985 on 0.35 acres; remodeled house on quiet court boasts 4 large bedrooms plus 2 separate private office spaces; renovated kitchen includes walk-in pantry, 2 dishwashers, 2 disposals, built-in refrigerator, double ovens and warming drawer, remote-controlled skylight, custom lighted cabinets, professional gas range and Caesarstone countertops; primary suite offers an attached office/nursery/flex space, separate full-size laundry in the walk-in closet, huge jetted tub with LED TV, heated tile floor, double sinks, and separate air conditioning and heat; yard features in-ground trampoline, patio with basketball court, no-maintenance turf, terrace deck with views of hills and sunset; full-size laundry room with mud room entrance boasts lots of storage space.

www.eastbaytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Contra Costa County, CA
Business
Contra Costa County, CA
Real Estate
City
Moraga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#South Bay#Laundry Room#Air Conditioning#Netherton Court#Caesarstone Countertops#Led Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Bangladesh juice factory owner arrested after 52 killed in blaze

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) — The owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in a blaze in Bangladesh has been arrested along with seven other people. "Among the 8, one of them is the owner of the factory and his staff," Zaidul Alam, the Police Superintendent of Narayanganj district in Bangladesh told CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy