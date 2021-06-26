Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

By Mary Omatiga
NBC Sports
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s cycling event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, stages, the complete schedule, and more.

sports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Wiggins
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Cadel Evans
Person
Andy Schleck
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Vincenzo Nibali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Tour De France#2018 Tour De France#Nbcsn#Peacock#The Tour De France 2021#Perros Guirec#M R De Bretagne#Pontivy#Chang#Laval Espace Mayenne#Oyonnax#Cluses#Tignes#Albertville#Malauc Ne#Saint Paul Trois#N Mes#Quillan#Andorre La Vieille#Pas De La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race men's start list

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race start list looks as star-studded as ever for 2021, with national teams fielding their strongest riders in the hunt for the gold medal. With the Games only taking place every four years, opportunities for riders to take a prestigious gold in the...
SoccerPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Costa Rica will meet Guadeloupe in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday night from Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Costa Rica will open their Gold Cup campaign looking for a win, they have gone winless in six international matches as well as a 4-0 loss to the USA last month. As for Guadeloupe, they are coming off a big win over Guatemala in penalties to advance to the group stage. Will they be able to do the same against Costa Rica?
WorldPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France winners UAE Team Emirates sign Finn Fisher-Black

Days after winning their second straight Tour de France with Tadej Pogačar, the UAE Team Emirates announced its has signed 19-year-old Finn Fisher-Black with immediate effect on a contract that will last through the 2024 season. Fisher-Black will debut with UAE Team Emirates in the UCI 1.1-ranked Prueba Villafranca -...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage

Gaudu has to do a few kilometres in the valley and that's going to count against him. 5km from the foot of the final climb but the road does tilt up before the start. Gaudu has 45 seconds as he heads through the 20-to-go banner. But here the road begins to flatten out.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Philippa York: Where now for Ineos Grenadiers after bruising Tour de France?

As the dust settles on the 2021 Tour de France, there are so many top teams having to ask themselves where it went wrong and what can they do to rectify the situation. Of course, amongst the incidents and crashes of the opening days, there is some explanation as to why Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) seemingly strolled to a second consecutive victory but that’ll be of little comfort to those who failed to meet the expectations they held at the start.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021: Stage 19 preview, route map, prediction and start time today

When Mark Cavendish received the late call-up to ride for Deceuninck-Quick Step at this year’s Tour de France, all those involved will have seen one stage victory as a superb achievement. The 36-year-old had not raced at the Tour since 2018 and was being written off by many as over the hill.Instead, heading into the final three stages of this year’s edition Cavendish already has four victories to his name. And he has taken his overall total at the race to 34, equalling the great Eddy Merckx’s all-time record. What’s more, the rider from the Isle of Man still has...
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 20 results and reaction from time trial route from Libourne to Saint-Emilion

Follow all the latest reaction from stage 20 of the Tour de France today.Slovenian Tadej Pogacar is now poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title after the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow in the 20th stage, a 30.8-km individual time trial won by Belgian Wout van Aert on Saturday.Barring a crash in Sunday’s final stage in Paris, the 22-year-old Pogacar will finish ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, who are set to end up second and third overall, respectively.Follow all the results and reaction: Read More Matej Mohoric takes solo victory as Mark Cavendish is forced to wait for record-breaking winMark Cavendish’s Tour de France solo glory is a triumph of meticulous teamwork
CyclingABC News

Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

TOKYO -- The men's and women's Olympic road races that begin the cycling program at the Tokyo Games this weekend are similar only in their start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and their finish line at Fuji International Speedway. After identical stretches through the outskirts of Tokyo, their courses...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Analysing the 2021 Tour de France teams

With the dust now settled on the 2021 Tour de France, everyone has had time to reflect on the race and gain a little perspective. For a select few, the sense of achievement will be lingering, while for many others, that of disappointment may be starting to wear off. It...
Cyclingbicycling.com

Can Anyone Beat Tadej Pogačar?

The young phenom had just won his second straight Tour de France in commanding fashion, winning multiple stages and dispatching a field that included a four-time former winner. He looked set to reign over the race for years to come. Who might challenge him?. After Tadej Pogačar’s repeat win at...
Cyclingbikeperfect.com

Why is Tom Pidcock riding a BMC at the Olympics?

Pidcock's team sponsor Pinarello doesn't make a mountain bike so the Briton is riding an unbranded BMC. Here's what we know about his mountain bike set up ahead of the Olympic mountain bike race. One of the most talked-about riders this year is Tom Pidcock. The 21-year-old emerged from the...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tokyo Olympics: Simon Yates thankful to start after Tour de France crash

After crashing out of the Tour de France on stage 13, Simon Yates is simply thankful to be on the start line of the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Yates came down in a mass crash on stage 13 of the Tour when the peloton hit a section of unmarked gravel during a descent. He wasn't the only rider to leave the race that day in an ambulance and it briefly looked as though his Olympic chances lay in the balance.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-'Insatiable' Pogacar favourite to win road race gold

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Finding a chink in the armour of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar proved impossible during three weeks of racing around France and the world's best riders must now try again in Saturday's 234km Olympic road race. Pogacar arrived in Tokyo with an iron grip on the peloton...
Cyclingvavel.com

Tour de France Stage 14 Live Coverage: Carcassonne - Quillan

1 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek Segafredo) 04h 16'16" 2 Patrick Konrad (Austria / Bora - Hansgrohe) + 01'04" 3 Sergio Higuita (Colombia / EF Education - Nippo) + 01'04" 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Italy / Deceunink - Quick Step) + 01'06" 5 Michael Woods (Canada / Israel Start-Up Nation) +...
Cyclingvavel.com

Men's Road Cycling LIVE: Score Updates (Escape at 8:50)

Here at VAVEL we continue with the transmission of the important road cycling race, in the men's category, in search of the medal of that sport in the Olympic Games. How to watch Men's Cycling Road Live Stream on TV and Online?. If you want to watch live on TV,...
SportsThe Independent

Geraint Thomas spurred on by bad memories from Rio going into Olympic road race

Geraint Thomas will be spurred on by bad memories from Rio when he rides in Saturday’s Olympic road race on Mount Fuji. The Welshman – a double Olympic champion on the track – was looking good for a medal in the road race five years ago before landing in a gutter on the final descent around 10km from the finish line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy