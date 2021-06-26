Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights
The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s cycling event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, stages, the complete schedule, and more.sports.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0