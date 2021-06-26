Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

When Mark Cavendish received the late call-up to ride for Deceuninck-Quick Step at this year’s Tour de France, all those involved will have seen one stage victory as a superb achievement. The 36-year-old had not raced at the Tour since 2018 and was being written off by many as over the hill.Instead, heading into the final three stages of this year’s edition Cavendish already has four victories to his name. And he has taken his overall total at the race to 34, equalling the great Eddy Merckx’s all-time record. What’s more, the rider from the Isle of Man still has...