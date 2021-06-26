PHOTOS: Fundraiser for Jack Hunt memorial scholarship

The Palmer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15 is proud to announce the resounding success of our recent Coach Dave Media Memorial Fundraiser for Palmer Little League. What started out last summer as an idea for a modest fundraiser, originally envisioned by then-manager Duree French and past Secretary Julie Jones, was taken to unexpected heights mostly due to the efforts of members Kim Coleman-Bratsch and Donna St John, and the generosity of so many MatSu area businesses and individuals. Thanks to them, the Auxiliary was able to raise over $10,000.00 for the Palmer Little League. A check was presented to Little League President David Coombs by Auxiliary President Donna Maupin in a small ceremony on Friday at Post 15 on Outer Springer.