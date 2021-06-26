PHOTOS: Fundraiser for Jack Hunt memorial scholarship

The family of Chester Lee Carrigan donated $10,000 today to establish the Chester Lee Carrigan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Carrigan was a dedicated member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for 37 years, where he served as a trustee, chorus member, and leader in the culinary department. He graduated from Blevins High School, Arkansas College of Technology (BA), and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (AAS Funeral Service Education). He provided for his family over the years through his work at Pepsi Cola, ChamberDoor, Keith Smith, Harris Funeral Home, Brandon’s Funeral Home, Stewart Enterprise, and Gross Funeral Home.