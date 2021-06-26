Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

PHOTOS: Fundraiser for Jack Hunt memorial scholarship

By Thomas Gore
FOX Carolina
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraiser was held to raise money for a scholarship in honor of Jack Hunt. Hunt was a student at Erskine College who recently died during a boating accident on Lake Secession.

www.foxcarolina.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erskine College#Boating#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Memorial Presbyterian Church announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Thirteen high school graduates from Midland County schools received scholarships to their college of choice in May. The scholarships are made possible from memorials given by Memorial Presbyterian Church family members. Each scholarship is a minimum of $1,000 and has its own set of criteria. Some are renewable scholarships. Allison...
Frontiersman

Dave Media Memorial fundraiser for Palmer Little League

The Palmer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15 is proud to announce the resounding success of our recent Coach Dave Media Memorial Fundraiser for Palmer Little League. What started out last summer as an idea for a modest fundraiser, originally envisioned by then-manager Duree French and past Secretary Julie Jones, was taken to unexpected heights mostly due to the efforts of members Kim Coleman-Bratsch and Donna St John, and the generosity of so many MatSu area businesses and individuals. Thanks to them, the Auxiliary was able to raise over $10,000.00 for the Palmer Little League. A check was presented to Little League President David Coombs by Auxiliary President Donna Maupin in a small ceremony on Friday at Post 15 on Outer Springer.
Sandwich, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

Deadline for Applying For IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship Nears

The deadline for applying for the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship is approaching soon! The deadline was previously extended until July 15th. Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich CONGRATULATES all the graduates in the Class of 2021! IVT is very pleased to offer the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $250 to an area student(s) again this year. Due to the present and still somewhat challenging situations for High School Seniors, the Application deadline has been extended until July 15, 2021. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating, college or junior college bound senior from high schools in Sandwich and/or surrounding communities and will be awarded in late summer.
Educationmountainmedianews.com

LB Student is Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship recipient

Jacob Vance, a 2021 Lord Botetourt High School graduate who plans to attend Liberty University, has been awarded the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship by the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Board of Directors. The four-year, $30,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a deserving boy or girl from Southwest Virginia who also has an interest in golf.
Newport, VTnewportdispatch.com

Lake Region graduate receives Toni Smith Memorial Scholarship

NEWPORT — At Lake Region’s graduation on June 13, Mya Lucas was awarded the Toni Smith Memorial Scholarship from North Country Hospital. Every June, North Country Hospital awards scholarships to a number of applicants who have made the decision to pursue a healthcare career or continue to advance in a healthcare profession.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

PHOTOS: Scholarship winners announced by Halifax Soil and Water group

The Halifax Soil and Water Conservation District recently awarded two educational scholarships to Halifax County High School students. Scholarships were awarded to individuals expressing a desire to major in a college course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/or environmental studies. The Halifax SWCD board members recognized the students at their July monthly board meeting at Edmunds Park.
Franklin, PADerrick

Memory of Franklin Marine honored at fundraising walk

A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups. In honoring Tyler Carey, participants were challenged to walk 20 laps around the perimeter of Fountain and Bandstand parks. The number is symbolic for the 20 active duty and veteran members of the military who commit suicide each day, according to Department of Veterans Affairs figures.
Troy, ALtroy.edu

Etheredge family honors son’s memory with music industry scholarship

Although Lloyd Etheredge’s life was cut tragically short earlier this year, his legacy will live on through a new scholarship established by his parents. The William Lloyd Etheridge Memorial Endowed Scholarship will honor the memory of Lloyd, a sophomore music industry major at the time of his passing, by providing financial support for future music industry students.
AdvocacyThe Daily News Online

Fundraiser established to update Pembroke memorial sign

PEMBROKE – The brick memorial is still there, sitting in front of Pembroke Junior-Senior High School on Route 77. It is well-maintained with neatly-trimmed bushes and flowers surrounding it. The problem is that the message signs adorning the sides of the memorial are blank. In the past, the school has...
Detroit, MImichiganchronicle.com

Detroit Phoenix Center Opens Applications for Memorial Scholarship

The Detroit Phoenix Center, a nonprofit organization that responds to the needs of underserved and transient youth in Detroit that frequently experience housing instability is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Blair M. Smith Memorial Scholarship through July 15, 2021. The $500 scholarships will be awarded to youth who demonstrate...
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens Memorial Hospital Foundation to host fundraising sporting clay shoot next month

The Stephens Memorial Hospital Foundation is planning a fundraising sporting clay shoot for next month and is seeking sponsors for the event. The 2021 SMH Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event is also known as “golf with a shotgun” and features a 10-station course designed to replicate all types of hunting targets. Immediately after the clay shoot will be an invitation-only GNAT shoot exhibition. Registration costs $200 per person and is limited to 150 shooters; members of the 4-H Shotgun team can register for $100 each. Participants need to register by July 23 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Click here to go to the online registration form.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Charlotte Turner Memorial CASA Fundraiser

On Saturday July 3rd, Alliance Bank hosted the annual Charlotte Turner Memorial fundraiser for Hunt County CASA. It was a huge success with around 40 cars, trucks and motorcycles registered. Bunches of car enthusiasts came out to support CASA. There were cars from every era. Refreshments were available, and there were fun trivia games and prizes!
Texarkana, ARswark.today

Chester Lee Carrigan Memorial Endowed Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

The family of Chester Lee Carrigan donated $10,000 today to establish the Chester Lee Carrigan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Carrigan was a dedicated member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for 37 years, where he served as a trustee, chorus member, and leader in the culinary department. He graduated from Blevins High School, Arkansas College of Technology (BA), and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (AAS Funeral Service Education). He provided for his family over the years through his work at Pepsi Cola, ChamberDoor, Keith Smith, Harris Funeral Home, Brandon’s Funeral Home, Stewart Enterprise, and Gross Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy