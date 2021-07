After two nights of competition at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, the four-person women's artistic gymnastics team, two individuals, and four alternates were named ahead of the Tokyo Games. If you have questions about how it all went down (we know it sounds a bit confusing), we've got you covered. Despite past years of five-plus gymnasts on Olympic teams, this year's squad — and this year's squad only — consists of four gymnasts who will aim to win the United States's third consecutive Olympic team gold.