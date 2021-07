Twenty four hours before Wout van Aert won stage 11 of the Tour de France, which featured a historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux, the Belgian road champion finished runner-up in the bunch sprint in Valence behind Mark Cavendish. There’s always something in the air when the Tour de France climbs Ventoux, and a 78kg heavyweight classics rider winning the showpiece mountain stage of 2021, was another unique chapter in the history of the Tour’s most mythical climb. But then Van Aert’s victory was as much about his tactical navigation of the breakaway during the day as it was his climbing strength when they hit the slopes of Ventoux.