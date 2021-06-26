Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Players Can Fight Tough Foes in Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword Event

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new combat event titled “Legend of the Vagabond Sword” went live in Genshin Impact, allowing players to challenge three world bosses in a special domain. The event will last from June 25 to July 8, 2021, with a total of 7 challenges that will unlock every day. This event was first teased on the interactive preview site for Version 1.6. Players can obtain 60 Primogems the first time they clear the challenge, as well as a special name-card.

www.siliconera.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vagabond#Sword#Primogems#The Hypostatic Symphony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This page contains information on the Ancient Cistern dungeon, including how to get the Whip, and defeat its boss, Koloktos. Video Guide - Ancient Cistern Part 1. Upon entering the Ancient Cistern you will find yourself in a flooded...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact Kaedehara Kazuha Banner Revealed

Genshin Impact fans looking to pull Klee from the first Event Banner of 1.6 only have a limited amount of time left to do so. Today (June 27, 2021), miHoYo unveiled the next banner for Genshin Impact, featuring Kazuha, the latest character addition to the game. Kaedehara Kazuha Banner. Kaedehara...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Thousand Questions with Paimon

A Thousand Questions with Paimon is exactly how it sounds like. Paimon will give you 10 multiple choice questions each day from June 25 to June 27. You must be over Adventure Level 10 to join the event. A correct answer will grant rewards, and incorrect answers will result in...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Genshin Impact Kazuha Build: The Best Builds, Artifacts And Swords

Genshin Impact has finally released another new 5 star hero, this time Kaedehara Kazuha, an anemo-based sword fighter hailing from Inazuma. He’s out already in the East and will soon be arriving in the West once the card changes over, and as such, it’s time to figure out how to build him, if you get lucky enough to pull him.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Betawatch: Swords of Legends Online launches on July 9

It is generally poor form to have the same game get the Betawatch header two weeks in a row, but here we are highlighting Swords of Legends Online as the game is moving out of testing and into the choppy waters of launch on July 9th! That was fast! Feels like it just got here. We’ll miss you when you go. Or maybe we won’t, depending on how interested you are in the game that’s shaping up for release.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Genshin Impact Bennett Guide

Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Bennett guide! Bennett was an orphan discovered and raised by the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild. Unfortunate to have seemingly really bad luck, his self-organized adventure group “Benny’s Adventure Team” quickly became a solo group as the other members left due to unfortunate events. Despite all of this, Bennett generally has a can-do attitude and sees his Vision as a blessing bestowed to him by the gods.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Everything we know about Sara in Genshin Impact

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact Kaboomball Kombat Event Details

The Dodofortresses await, launching Harpastums for a fun time. A new game has appeared on the Golden Apple Archipelago for the Midsummer Island Adventure!. Ball launching Dodofortresses have appeared throughout the islands allowing Genshin Impact players to challenge them to obtain prizes. Use the Dodoguard to reflect Kaboomballs and defeat...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When is Genshin Impact Coming to Switch?

This is a question every fan of the open-world action RPG continues to wonder about despite miHoYo's official Nintendo Switch announcement for Genshin Impact having already been made last year. Here's the latest on when Genshin Impact will be coming to Nintendo Switch. When is Genshin Impact Coming to Switch?
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ bug briefly adds five player teams with Genesis event

Respawn Entertainment’s latest update to Apex Legends is out now. At release, a bug briefly allowed teams of five into the three-person battle royale. The Genesis Collection event for Apex Legends brings a new rewards track, premium cosmetics, and a return to the original Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge. It also brought an unexpected team size increase which Respawn quickly fixed.
Technologyheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Distant Voyage and 1000 Questions Web Events

Genshin Impact’s Distant Voyage and 1000 Questions With Paimon Web Events. Greetings Travelers, Cory from HPP, here to guide you through Genshin Impact‘s latest web events, Distant Voyage, and 1000 Questions with Paimon!. Distant Voyage Web Event. You’ll need to be Adventurer Rank 10 to begin the event. To access...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

How To Find Genshin Impact’s Well-Hidden New Picture Book Event

Genshin Impact has a new game event that has just launched today, but if you have trouble finding it, I wouldn’t blame you. The new event is called Traveler’s Picture Book, and has to do with painting out a mural over time. But it’s not listed in the traditional event section of the game because it’s in a browser, but I can’t post a link to it, because you first need to log into the game and click through to it that way.
Sciencedbltap.com

White Iron Chunk Genshin Impact

As mentioned earlier, White Iron Chunk is one of the most common minerals in Genshin Impact. It is found all over Teyvat from Mondstadt to Liyue. The Genshin Impact Interactive Map shows all locations for White Iron Chunk. Here are the two best locations to farn. At these locations, you...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Ayaka will see some big changes

The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in Genshin Impact . After miHoYo made a series of banner re-runs, we can expect a couple of new characters to get released in the foreseeable future. One of the most popular characters in Teyvat is...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Honkai Impact 3rd Having Crossover with Genshin Impact

Honkai Impact 3rd is having an interesting crossover with none other than Genshin Impact. Then again, it may not be that surprising since both are developed by miHoYo. The crossover happens on July 9 and players get to meet Prinzessin der Verurteilung and experience a new adventure in the Outworld Quest event.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is the newest 5-star character added to Genshin Impact, and now is the best time to get him. Kaedehara Kazuha, an anemo sword user from Inazuma, was introduced in the latter half of patch 1.6 as a "wandering samurai" aboard the Crux. As an all-rounder support character, Kazuha packs in his kit damage, mobility, and utility, so plenty of players are aiming to get their hands on a copy of him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy