Players Can Fight Tough Foes in Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword Event
A new combat event titled “Legend of the Vagabond Sword” went live in Genshin Impact, allowing players to challenge three world bosses in a special domain. The event will last from June 25 to July 8, 2021, with a total of 7 challenges that will unlock every day. This event was first teased on the interactive preview site for Version 1.6. Players can obtain 60 Primogems the first time they clear the challenge, as well as a special name-card.www.siliconera.com