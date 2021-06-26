Players Can Fight Tough Foes in Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword Event

It is generally poor form to have the same game get the Betawatch header two weeks in a row, but here we are highlighting Swords of Legends Online as the game is moving out of testing and into the choppy waters of launch on July 9th! That was fast! Feels like it just got here. We’ll miss you when you go. Or maybe we won’t, depending on how interested you are in the game that’s shaping up for release.