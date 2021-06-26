Unmanned Aircraft Innovators Complete Functional Drill to Enable Drone Integration into Emergency Response in NJ

Imagine a category five hurricane wreaked havoc in NJ. Before emergency responders are dispatched, a fleet of unmanned aircraft is deployed to gather intelligence, providing real-time mapping and imagery of damaged areas, evacuation routes, utility lines and even people in distress. This scenario was simulated today at the Thunder Room, a state-of-the-art conference facility at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park (NARTP), one of the sponsoring agencies for the drill, along with Cape May County and the Smart Airport Aviation Partnership (SAAP).