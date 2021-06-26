Listen to the story

A year to the date after a protest-turned-riot in the Downtown Village brought issues of racism to the forefront in La Mesa, city leaders, representatives, community groups and more gathered to talk about the lessons of the past year and listen to Black voices about ways to move forward in healing a divided community. “La Mesa’s Day of Remembrance: Building Our World with Love & Compassion” was hosted by La Mesa Conversations, Envision La Mesa and held on May 30 at La Mesa First United Methodist Church.