Reign Maker Launches Nixie Drone Based Water Sampling and Data Collection System

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReign Maker, a drone and data services innovation company, today announced the launch of Nixie, the world’s first drone-enabled water sampling and data collection system, designed to drastically increase sampling rates and accuracy while reducing the number of required field personnel and eliminating the dependence on marine vessels. To ensure...

Technology
Electronics
EPA
gvsu.edu

Data Collected by Library Search

The first time you log into the new Library Search you are going to be presented with a screen asking you to consent to data collection. This screen tells you that our vendor, EBSCO, needs to collect and store some user data while using our system to provide access to the system's full functionality. Before they can do that they need you to permit them to do so. This is a common practice for web-based systems and our previous systems were collecting similar data. Notifying you is to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Our new system collects a limited amount of information and much of it is immediately anonymized. The new system is collecting the following pieces of data:
Marketszycrypto.com

IAGON Raises $3.4M to Launch First Cardano-Based Decentralized Data Platform

IAGON, a blockchain start-up developing a decentralized Big Data platform, has announced the completion of seed and private funding totaling $3.4 million. The investment round was participated by a cluster of reputable pro-crypto investors, led by LedgerLink Labs. Partakers included Blockchain Israel, Kirin Fund, AU21 Capital, Coinsgroup, Panony, Cinchblock, and X21. Others were Alphabit, Genblock, Launchpool, Trustdao Network, GBV Capital, Faculty Group, BH Investments, Llamas, Next Chymia Consulting, to name but a few.
Electronics
Digital Camera World

Parrot is launching a new drone tomorrow – but what will it be?

Parrot has teased that it is announcing a new drone on June 30 - but what will it be?. In recent years it’s become all too easy to see the world of drones as belonging to DJI, but once, not so long ago, the Chinese firm were a competitor making their way into a niche effectively created by French company Parrot, who’s nylon and carbon fibre AR.Drone was one of the most eyecatching devices at CES 2010.
IndustryJanes

HawkEye 360 expands satellite-based RF data collection

US-based commercial satellite company HawkEye360 is expanding its satellite-based radio frequency (RF) data collection and analytics operations with the launch of its Cluster 3 constellation late last month. Operating in a three-satellite cluster constellation with each low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite weighing roughly 25 kg, the Cluster 3 constellation took...
Technology

Wildfire detection: Drones paired with ground-based sensors

The twin technologies of unmanned aerial vehicles and wireless sensors could be the ideal combination to counter forest fires. Networks of ground-based sensors paired with airborne drones could give firefighters a critical edge when battling wildfires, KAUST researchers have found. The sensor/unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) network could significantly shorten the time taken to detect a wildfire, giving firefighters a better chance to contain the fire before it grows too large to control.
Technology

Rapid, efficient sample preparation for MS-based proteomics applications

Sample preparation methods for MS-based proteomics applications are not standardized with many requiring long hours to process samples and potentially resulting in low peptide yield, poor digestion efficiency, and low reproducibility. The new Thermo Scientific™ EasyPep™ sample preparation kits, provide an easy to use, out of the box solution with an optimized workflow that significantly reduces hands-on time for total sample processing time (under 4 hours) from intact cells to cleaned-up peptides. Available in multiple formats to support wide range of input amounts, these kits are ideal for sample preparation from cells, tissues, serum, and plasma for a wide range of applications including label-free quantification, targeted assays, and are compatible with downstream applications such as high-pH reversed phase fractionation, phosphopeptide enrichment and TMT™ reagent labeling.
Electronics

Microdrones and GE launch the GE industrial drone line

GE and Microdrones have entered into a worldwide licensing partnership, where Microdrones will bring the GE industrial drone line​​​​​​​ to market globally, providing professionals access to powerful aerial surveying technology that will enable them to work more efficiently, accurately, safely and profitably. The GE industrial drone line brings together two...
Electronics

Easy Aerial Launches World’s First Hybrid Tethered and Free Flying Drone-In-A-Box System

Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based inspection, monitoring and surveillance solutions for commercial, government, and military applications, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Raptor drone. This unique drone-in-a-box solution is the first of its kind to offer operators the option to fly tethered or untethered, and the ability to untether during flight.
Science

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

Newswise — A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most...
Software

A Low-Cost Machine Learning Based Network Intrusion Detection System with Data Privacy Preservation

Network intrusion is a well-studied area of cyber security. Current machine learning-based network intrusion detection systems (NIDSs) monitor network data and the patterns within those data but at the cost of presenting significant issues in terms of privacy violations which may threaten end-user privacy. Therefore, to mitigate risk and preserve a balance between security and privacy, it is imperative to protect user privacy with respect to intrusion data. Moreover, cost is a driver of a machine learning-based NIDS because such systems are increasingly being deployed on resource-limited edge devices. To solve these issues, in this paper we propose a NIDS called PCC-LSM-NIDS that is composed of a Pearson Correlation Coefficient (PCC) based feature selection algorithm and a Least Square Method (LSM) based privacy-preserving algorithm to achieve low-cost intrusion detection while providing privacy preservation for sensitive data. The proposed PCC-LSM-NIDS is tested on the benchmark intrusion database UNSW-NB15, using five popular classifiers. The experimental results show that the proposed PCC-LSM-NIDS offers advantages in terms of less computational time, while offering an appropriate degree of privacy protection.
Electronics

One type of air purifier may not live up to its claims: study

Chicago — Although a growing number of employers are purchasing air purifiers as part of reopening their workplaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one type of the technology might not be as effective as advertised, results of a recent study show. Researchers from three universities conducted a series of experiments involving...
Electronics

International data firm makes Marlborough drone deal

Marlborough’s American Robotics, a developer of fully automated drone systems, has been contracted by Stockpile Reports, a solutions provider for the bulk materials industry, to build out its automated drone program. Based in Redmond, Wash., Stockpile Reports serves more than 300 companies in 48 countries, according to a release, and...
Aerospace & Defense

GHGSat Announces Research Project to Demonstrate Satellite-Based Measurement of Methane Emissions From Offshore Sources

GHGSat announced a new research project to assess the feasibility of its unique high-resolution, space-based methane monitoring technology to measure emissions from offshore oil and gas platforms. Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies are supporting the 12-month research project, which is expected to achieve a world-first in demonstrating high-resolution satellite-based monitoring of anthropogenic methane (CH4) emissions at sea.
Science

Optimizing Data Processing in Space for Object Detection in Satellite Imagery

There is a proliferation in the number of satellites launched each year, resulting in downlinking of terabytes of data each day. The data received by ground stations is often unprocessed, making this an expensive process considering the large data sizes and that not all of the data is useful. This, coupled with the increasing demand for real-time data processing, has led to a growing need for on-orbit processing solutions. In this work, we investigate the performance of CNN-based object detectors on constrained devices by applying different image compression techniques to satellite data. We examine the capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier; low-power, high-performance computers, with integrated GPUs, small enough to fit on-board a nanosatellite. We take a closer look at object detection networks, including the Single Shot MultiBox Detector (SSD) and Region-based Fully Convolutional Network (R-FCN) models that are pre-trained on DOTA - a Large Scale Dataset for Object Detection in Aerial Images. The performance is measured in terms of execution time, memory consumption, and accuracy, and are compared against a baseline containing a server with two powerful GPUs. The results show that by applying image compression techniques, we are able to improve the execution time and memory consumption, achieving a fully runnable dataset. A lossless compression technique achieves roughly a 10% reduction in execution time and about a 3% reduction in memory consumption, with no impact on the accuracy. While a lossy compression technique improves the execution time by up to 144% and the memory consumption is reduced by as much as 97%. However, it has a significant impact on accuracy, varying depending on the compression ratio. Thus the application and ratio of these compression techniques may differ depending on the required level of accuracy for a particular task.
Technology

Shoe-Based Navigation Systems

Honda Motor Co. created an in-shoe navigation system that uses a smartphone app and a 3D vibration device with a motion sensor to help people with vision impairments get around. The system recognizes that GPS navigation doesn't serve everyone and this alternative uses intuitive signals to help people get around. For instance, when a person feels the vibrations at the front of the device, it's an indication to keep moving forward. Alternatively, vibrations on the left or right side indicate that a turn should be made.
Technology

Automated Object Behavioral Feature Extraction for Potential Risk Analysis based on Video Sensor

Pedestrians are exposed to risk of death or serious injuries on roads, especially unsignalized crosswalks, for a variety of reasons. To date, an extensive variety of studies have reported on vision based traffic safety system. However, many studies required manual inspection of the volumes of traffic video to reliably obtain traffic related objects behavioral factors. In this paper, we propose an automated and simpler system for effectively extracting object behavioral features from video sensors deployed on the road. We conduct basic statistical analysis on these features, and show how they can be useful for monitoring the traffic behavior on the road. We confirm the feasibility of the proposed system by applying our prototype to two unsignalized crosswalks in Osan city, South Korea. To conclude, we compare behaviors of vehicles and pedestrians in those two areas by simple statistical analysis. This study demonstrates the potential for a network of connected video sensors to provide actionable data for smart cities to improve pedestrian safety in dangerous road environments.
Brookhaven, NY

Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries

Scientists identified the primary reaction mechanism in a rechargeable zinc/manganese oxide battery, paving a new path towards grid-scale energy storage. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.
Energy Industry

Preventing Rising Main Pollutions Through Machine Learning

Mounting pressure on utilities to achieve zero pollution events has accelerated sewer investment and action planning but rising main sewers pose a unique challenge. Better analysis of existing data can mitigate risks, says George Heywood, analytics innovation lead for technology specialist Ovarro. Water companies in the UK are working on...
Electronics

Hexcel Showcases Carbon Fiber Prepreg Capability for UAV Applications With Sponsorship of Austrian University Camera Drone

Hexcel, a global leader in advanced composites technologies, announces the successful maiden flight of a lightweight camera drone, developed using Hexcel HexPly® carbon fiber prepregs. The composite drone was developed by a team of students from the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Wels with composite materials supplied by Hexcel Neumarkt in Austria.

