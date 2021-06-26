FINAL WEEKEND FOR JOSHUA TREE SUMMER THEATRE WILD-WEST FARCE

This is the final weekend to watch the theatrical wild west farce presented by Wind Walkers and Thought Theatre. Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas tries to prepare you…. Wind Walkers and Thought Theatre presents “The Wild West (SH!T) Show.” Under the direction and authorship of Haley Kooyman, the show answers the question of what happens when you take a gun-slinging wild west stunt show and smash it headfirst into the world of vaudevillian slapstick. Over the-top characters meet in a display of unapologetic silliness. Featuring J.R. Arnold, Ben Bees, Aidan Bosworth, Scott Clinkscales, Catherine Inscore, Haley Kooyman, Jered Palmer, Kylie Robinson and Nelle White. Mature Audience Only 18+. For tickets & details go online to www.windwalkersmedicinewheel.com or call 626-233-4768.