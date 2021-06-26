G.R.R Martin Regrets Not Finishing ‘Game Of Thrones’ Before Series Ended
We’re going to have to agree with this regret. In an interview with WTTW Chicago, Martin admitted that he regrets not stayed ahead of the show, which, considering how Game of Thrones ended, many fans will just agree with. I mean, what could he have written that would have been worse than the last few episodes of the show? At this point, we’ll take a do-over. Bring in the Lifeboat from Timeless! Or the TARDIS from Doctor Who! Just take us back.fangirlish.com