G.R.R Martin Regrets Not Finishing ‘Game Of Thrones’ Before Series Ended

To say that the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones is controversial is a bit of an understatement. Two years after the series finale, the ending of the popular series remains a hot topic of conversation for a wide variety of reasons, including how the storylines resolved and what the fates were for the series' characters with many fans disappointed in how things played out. Among those less than pleased is author George R.R. Martin. While Martin is the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire books the series was based on, the series ended up outpacing the books. Now Martin, who is still working on the fifth novel in the series, The Winds of Winter, says his ending will differ from the series.