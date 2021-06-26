Cancel
G.R.R Martin Regrets Not Finishing 'Game Of Thrones' Before Series Ended

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to have to agree with this regret. In an interview with WTTW Chicago, Martin admitted that he regrets not stayed ahead of the show, which, considering how Game of Thrones ended, many fans will just agree with. I mean, what could he have written that would have been worse than the last few episodes of the show? At this point, we’ll take a do-over. Bring in the Lifeboat from Timeless! Or the TARDIS from Doctor Who! Just take us back.

TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star's next TV show announced

Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn has landed a new role in the new HBO Max pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death. No Time To Die's Rory Kinnear is also appearing in the series, as well as Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Con O'Neill, Vico Ortiz and the previously announced Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi, who is set to play the "demented pirate" Blackbeard.
TV & VideosIGN

George R.R. Martin Wishes the Game of Thrones Books Had Stayed Ahead of the Show

It's been a little more than two years since the Game of Thrones finale on HBO, and it seems George R.R. Martin has had plenty of time for reflection. In a new interview with Chicago's PBS station, Martin admitted that that "looking back, I wish I'd stayed ahead of the books." He talked about the large head start he had when Game of Thrones first aired in 2011, and reiterated that he never thought the show would move past the books.
Books & LiteratureMaxim

'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Says Book Series Will End Differently From HBO Show

Writing can be hard. There are days a writer feels blocked, does well to squeak out 100 intelligible words. Or, like George R.R. Martin, you squeak out five books in the Game of Thrones series of novels then find yourself really stuck on delivering number 6. Even worse, the super-popular TV show based on your books leaves your own storytelling behind. It's a tough business making millions from words.
TV SeriesComicBook

Game of Thrones Creator Promises a New Ending

To say that the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones is controversial is a bit of an understatement. Two years after the series finale, the ending of the popular series remains a hot topic of conversation for a wide variety of reasons, including how the storylines resolved and what the fates were for the series' characters with many fans disappointed in how things played out. Among those less than pleased is author George R.R. Martin. While Martin is the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire books the series was based on, the series ended up outpacing the books. Now Martin, who is still working on the fifth novel in the series, The Winds of Winter, says his ending will differ from the series.
TV SeriesIGN

House of the Dragon Is HBO's Only Greenlit Game of Thrones Series So Far Despite Rumors

Ever since HBO aired the series finale of Game of Thrones back in 2019, the internet has pored over various rumors about the network's plans to launch spin-offs of the fantasy series. During a press event held at WarnerMedia headquarters on Tuesday, HBO content chief Casey Bloys clarified that the network has only greenlit one Game of Thrones spin-off — House of the Dragon — though several others are still being worked on.
TV SeriesGamespot

Game Of Thrones: HBO Boss Gives An Update On The Spin-Offs

HBO is developing multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs, but so far only one--House of the Dragon--is actually being made. HBO boss Casey Bloys recently reiterated to reporters that House of the Dragon is the only new Game of Thrones show in production currently, though development continues on other possibilities as well.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Teases Novels' Ending In The Most GRRM Way Possible

A Song of Ice and Fire is an epic literary saga that inspired mega-hit TV adaptation Game of Thrones, and fans have been chomping at the bit for author George R.R. Martin to release the next installment for many years now. A fair reaction, considering that the most recent novel, A Dance with Dragons, was released in 2011. The wait for the sixth book, The Winds of Winter, became so long that Game of Thrones had to create its own plotline as the story began to outpace the books. This prompted some to ask George R.R. Martin how his ending would compare - and his answer was classic GRRM.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Are the Game of Thrones showrunners involved in House of the Dragon?

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss brought Game of Thrones to life. But as beloved as the series was, their work on the final season was universally panned. So now people are wondering: are they involved in the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon?. The short answer is no. HBO...

