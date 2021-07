ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Ty Gibbs won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). The pole marks the first Gibbs has earned in qualifying. He’s started two other races this season on the pole based on the NASCAR metrics that are used when qualifying isn’t held. Gibbs won Saturday’s pole with a lap of 107.532 mph in the final round of qualifying.