Strange Planet: Apple TV+ Orders Animated Series from Dan Harmon and Amalia Levari

tvseriesfinale.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new animated series from Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered Strange Planet to series which will be based on the webcomic and graphic novel series from Nathan Pyle. Harmon will work with Pyle on the series and Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Strange Planet#Rick Morty Co
