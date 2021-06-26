Better or worse? Previewing Texas A&M's defense in 2021
Editor’s note: This concludes our preview series of every SEC West defense. Coming Monday: The SEC East, beginning with Florida. Mike Elko’s defenses just keep getting better and better. As head coach Jimbo Fisher continues to recruit quality athletes, Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator continues to coach ’em up. Over 3 seasons under Elko’s guidance, the Aggies have seen steady improvement from their defensive unit, culminating in the 2020 season in which they led the SEC in total defense, yielding a conference-low 317.3 yards per game.www.saturdaydownsouth.com