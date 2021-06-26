Better or worse? Previewing Texas A&M's defense in 2021

The blueprint for building a dominant Hawkeye defense almost always starts up front, so it is no surprise the most feared Hawkeye defenses of the past 2+ decades have featured elite talent at the defensive end position. Defensive ends are asked to do a LOT in Iowa’s bend-don’t-break scheme, from sealing the edge on running plays to corralling mobile quarterbacks and keeping them contained in the pocket. Furthermore, with Iowa’s historically conservative blitzing tendencies, Hawkeye defensive ends are usually called upon to serve as the primary pass rushers and are asked to generate consistent pressure through a four-man rush.