Daily Delivery: First NFL player comes out following the path cut by Kansas State’s Scott Frantz

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Earlier this month, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, publicly announced he was gay, becoming the first openly gay player in the league. As Fitz explains, there really wasn't much commotion over this announcement, and that's not surprising to Kansas State fans. In 2017, K-State offensive lineman Scott Frantz came out publicly, becoming the first openly gay player to compete in an FBS football game. However, he had previously told his teammates that he was gay and word stayed within the team. And after Frantz went public, it never seemed to matter to anyone associated with K-State football, and thus Frantz's bravery showed others that there would probably not be a piush back to their announcement, either.