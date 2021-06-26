Adam Ottavino shows Yankees they made a mistake in payroll-shaving trade

I admit a morbid fascination with the Colorado Rockies. They don’t behave the way that other MLB teams do, with one of the smallest analytic teams in the game, and a team that is often also asked to be clubhouse workers. They’ve been able to produce legitimate stars, who often see their time in Denver end messily — Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado, to name just two. And in the midst of another uncompetitive season, they boast some trade pieces that multiple teams will be inquiring on as we approach the deadline.