Go Bears Go too strong for Railway rivals

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDwmY_0ag3NBJx00
Go Bears Go stayed on strongly to win the Railway (PA Wire)

Go Bears Go repaid the bold decision of his connections to supplement for the GAIN Railway Stakes with a striking success at the Curragh

Narrowly beaten in last week’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot when drawn on the opposite side to winner Perfect Power, he handled the extra furlong with aplomb.

Just nine days after that effort, and with a journey to Ireland thrown in, Go Bears Go showed bright early speed before his jockey Rossa Ryan was content to take a lead off Frankie Dettori on The Acropolis.

With two furlongs to run there were only two jockeys not asking their mounts for everything, Ryan on the eventual winner and Chris Hayes on Fozzy Stack’s Castle Star, who had been dropped out last in the early stages.

While Castle Star was able to go by all his other rivals, he could not reel in Go Bears Go and his chance eventually evaporated when he began to drift to his right.

Go Bears Go (17-2) kept straight and true, though, and for his upwardly-mobile trainer David Loughnane – who broke his Ascot duck last week – it represented the biggest win of his fledgling career.

It was a similar sentiment for Ryan, who only returned on Friday after recovering from a broken collar bone and an appendicitis operation.

Betfair introduced the winner into their 2000 Guineas betting at 33-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xDZi_0ag3NBJx00
Go Bears Go and Rossa Ryan score a notable success (PA Wire)

“He ran a super race in the Norfolk – he was just the wrong side. We were so positive that he’d stay six furlongs,” said Ryan.

“It was a big toss-up before Ascot between the Norfolk and the Coventry. Dave took a massive risk coming here a week later. We’re glad it’s paid off.

“He’s a top-class sprinter in the making I think. He’s got the best attitude being by Kodi Bear.

“A big up to Robson Aguiar (bloodstock agent) and his team, who did prep this lad for the breeze-ups, and they prep a good few of our yearlings. They did a fantastic job with him.

I had a hard month. Everybody at Oaksey House got me through it

“To Dave Loughnane and all his team, they’ve been rock solid. I have the easy job of steering them and I can only say thanks to everybody.

“I had a hard month. Everybody at Oaksey House got me through it.

“I have to give a massive thanks to my boss Kia (Joorabchian) and everyone at Amo Racing because they had the faith in me to get back on these on such a big weekend and do it.”

It's huge for us, especially myself and Rossa coming back to our homeland. It's the biggest day of my career

Loughnane said: “Fair play to the team at Amo Racing. It was actually Kia’s son Max who put this race forward so close after Ascot, so fair play to the team for supplementing him.

“We walked away from Ascot thinking we were the best horse in the race and were unlucky not to win.

“We’ve come into what was probably the best two-year-old race of the year so far and we’ve put them to the sword and put them to bed.

“We thought he was the best going to Ascot and we thought he was the best going into today and he’s proved that.

“It’s huge for us, especially myself and Rossa coming back to our homeland. It’s the biggest day of my career.”

