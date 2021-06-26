Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Roger Federer in good spirits ahead of Wimbledon return

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtBcL_0ag3My1Z00
Roger Federer was all smiles in his press conference on Saturday (PA Wire)

Roger Federer has rediscovered his positive attitude ahead of Wimbledon as he looks to challenge for a ninth title.

The Swiss, who turns 40 in just over a month, is playing only his fifth tournament in 17 months following two knee operations in 2020.

Wimbledon was always the biggest target for Federer’s comeback, and he pulled out of the French Open after winning his third-round match in order to rest his body for the grass.

But his return to his favourite surface did not go as planned, with Federer losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the ATP event in Halle – which he has won 10 times – and berating himself afterwards for his negative approach on court.

“I had a mental moment where I was just not happy with how things were going in the match,” said the sixth seed, whose last match at Wimbledon was his agonising 2019 final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up. I know I can do so much better. If I look back at how many years this has not happened to me, I guess I can be very proud of myself.

“It reminds me more of the junior times in the beginning of my career where all of a sudden you just don’t see the positivity any more. I was maybe having higher expectations. Maybe it’s also part of the comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkLhA_0ag3My1Z00
Roger Federer was unhappy with his attitude during his defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime in Halle (AP)

“I think I’ve got to take the positives out of these last few weeks that I’m actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it’s very much possible. I come here feeling mentally strong.”

Federer is looking to become the oldest grand slam singles champion in history and has been shrugging off questions about retirement for the best part of a decade.

“The goal was not to play until 40,” he said. “This all mainly came the last years. I never thought also with the last surgeries I’ve had I would still be going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Novvw_0ag3My1Z00
Roger Federer (left) practised with Andy Murray on Friday (PA Wire)

“I feel I still really love it, enjoy myself. I will see about the results, if they’re going to come back. This is why Wimbledon is clearly very important to me right now.”

Federer cited the Tokyo Olympics as another major goal for his comeback but has so far stopped short of committing to it, and will delay his decision until after Wimbledon.

“Obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look for the summer,” said Federer, who currently has a gold medal in doubles and a silver in singles in his collection.

“Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. I wish I could tell you more. In previous years it was definitely easier. At the moment things are not as simple as in the past. With age you have to be more selective. You can’t play it all.”

Federer has left wife Mirka and their four children at home because of the constraints of the bubble, with players only able to leave their city-centre hotel to go to the All England Club.

“It does feel totally different than the last 20 years since I’ve been coming here,” he said. “We would arrive with the family, kids would be running everywhere. We organised the grocery shopping, get the house set up and all that stuff. Here we’re with the team.

“But I still feel a big privilege that I’m actually able to play Wimbledon. If I look back at everything that I went through for the last year and a bit more with the injury, also with the pandemic, it’s great that Wimbledon is back on. I’m happy I’m here.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#French#Atp#The All England Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate to attend Wimbledon finals weekend after self-isolating

The Duchess of Cambridge will attend both Wimbledon singles finals this weekend after completing a period of self-isolation. Kate will be joined for the ladies’ singles final by the Duke of Cambridge on Saturday, five days after Kensington Palace announced she was self-isolating after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.
TennisPosted by
newschain

A day-by-day guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Here, the PA news agency presents a rough guide to the British hopes and the best of the rest over 17 days of Tokyo Olympics action. FRI JUL 23:An opening ceremony like no other will get the Games under way at the Olympic Stadium. The first individual British athletes will compete in archery and rowing preliminary rounds.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisABC News

Roger Federer says decision on Olympics depends on Wimbledon performance

Roger Federer says he will make a final decision on whether to play in this summer's Olympics only after he sees how he performs at Wimbledon. "With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," he told reporters at Wimbledon on Saturday.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ThrowbackTimes Halle: Borna Coric stuns Roger Federer to win title

Seeking the tenth crown in Halle, Roger Federer was the favorite against Borna Coric in 2018 despite not playing at his best in the previous rounds. Borna won eight points less than Roger, and he still prevailed 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 to claim his first ATP 500 title, heading to Halle with only two ATP wins on grass and leaving it with a notable trophy!
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer matches a Rafael Nadal's record!

Roger Federer is considered and will be remembered as one of the greatest athletes in the history not only of tennis but of sport. Among his amazing achievements, 20 Grand Slams, 103 titles won and an incredible series of records that see the almost 40-years-old Swiss tennis player still protagonist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy