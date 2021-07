The Cubs lost 7-1 to the Dodgers on Sunday, in a otherwise competitive four-game series. With the loss, the Cubs drop the series 3-1. Here are 10 observations from the game:. Unfortunately for the Cubs, Clayton Kershaw fared much better on Sunday than he did the last time he faced the Cubs. After the shortest outing of his career last month at Wrigley Field, Kershaw held the Cubs to one run through eight innings on Sunday.