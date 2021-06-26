Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Four dead, 159 still missing after building collapse in Surfside

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago

FAST FACTS:

  • Four people are confirmed dead
  • 159 people are missing, 127 accounted for
  • FEMA support authorized by Biden administration
  • 2018 report warned of “major structural damage” below the pool deck

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Four people are dead and many more are still missing after part of a South Florida building collapsed early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade officials confirmed.

A search and rescue mission is underway in Surfside to find any survivors that might be trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building. The collapse left at least 159 people unaccounted for as of Friday morning, officials said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Saturday morning news briefing that crews have continued to fight fires throughout the night, and it’s a big obstacle they are dealing with as they try and rescue more survivors.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday it has been difficult for crews to locate the source of the fire. Crews continue to work around the clock under the rubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecF0L_0ag3MQCz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFsB4_0ag3MQCz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aO9p2_0ag3MQCz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo8vw_0ag3MQCz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX8Qw_0ag3MQCz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdVhW_0ag3MQCz00

The mayor said their top priority continues to be search and rescue as crews still believe they can find people alive. She also said officials will be conducting a full investigation with local, state, and federal officials.

As officials continue to investigate what caused the collapse at the Champion Towers South, city officials in Surfside released a trove of documents related to the building, including a consultant’s 2018 report. NBC News reported the consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of the condo building nearly three years before it collapsed.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in Miami-Dade County while crews continue to work.

President Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts on the federal level.

VIDEO OF BUILDING COLLAPSING:

More than 80 units responded to the condominium building that collapsed near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Miami-Dade’s Technical Rescue Team and local fire departments are assisting in the search for survivors, NBC6 in Miami reported.

Southwest Florida’s own Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 6 is heading to Surfside to support first responders already on site. The team is made up of firefighters, specialists, volunteers, and three Lee County EMS paramedics. They are trained to search rubble and provide emergency medical care, Lee County Public Safety said.

Officials at nearby Aventura Hospital said they had received three patients from the scene. Two were in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRf6I_0ag3MQCz00

Crews started working their search underneath the rubble, and said during a 4:30 p.m. Thursday news conference that they are detecting sound using Sonar. Engineers are out to secure the structure, so it doesn’t fall on firefighters.

One witness posted video of the aftermath on social media and said his hotel across the street needed to be evacuated.

“The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” the man said in the video. “Look at the building, it’s gone.”

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene, they’re conducting rescues as we speak,” Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz said. “It’s a very active scene, I advise everyone to just stay out of the area so that fire rescue and officers can conduct rescues and do what we need to do.”

The 12-story building was built in 1981 and had more than 136 apartment units, records showed. Officials said they don’t why the South Florida building collapsed.

A survivor said she escaped from the 9th floor and that the collapse sounded like an earthquake.

Officials said residents were being moved to the Surfside Community Center, and streets in the area were closed.

Governor DeSantis visited Surfside on Thursday afternoon. He thanked Miami-Dade Fire crews and first responders for risking their lives to save victims of the collapse.

Officials said a website, supportsurfside.org, is open for donations to help those impacted.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andy Slater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Urban Search And Rescue#Accident#Nbc News#Technical Rescue Team#Ems#Lee County Public Safety#Aventura Hospital#Nbc6#Julianbc6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy