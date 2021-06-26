Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Acclaimed restaurant replacing Big Ben in South End now open

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYBzj_0ag3Ly3m00

CHARLOTTE — Acclaimed restaurant Bocado Bar + Diner debuted at South End’s Atherton Mill on Friday.

That Atlanta-based concept dishes up American cuisine that is seasonally driven and locally sourced — set in the culinary stylings and aesthetics of a diner. It will serve dinner and weekend brunch to start, with weekday lunch to follow.

[ RELATED: Acclaimed Atlanta restaurant Bocado snags prime South End spot ]

Bocado will occupy a 2,700-square-foot space at Atherton Mill — formerly home to Big Ben Pub, which is relocating to Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

Restaurateur Brian Lewis is behind that concept, which got its start in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood in 2009.

(WATCH BELOW: Your704: Top 5 Things to do in South End)

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
42K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Atlanta#Atherton#Food Drink#Bocado Bar Diner#American#Big Ben Pub#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy