Acclaimed restaurant replacing Big Ben in South End now open

CHARLOTTE — Acclaimed restaurant Bocado Bar + Diner debuted at South End’s Atherton Mill on Friday.

That Atlanta-based concept dishes up American cuisine that is seasonally driven and locally sourced — set in the culinary stylings and aesthetics of a diner. It will serve dinner and weekend brunch to start, with weekday lunch to follow.

[ RELATED: Acclaimed Atlanta restaurant Bocado snags prime South End spot ]

Bocado will occupy a 2,700-square-foot space at Atherton Mill — formerly home to Big Ben Pub, which is relocating to Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

Restaurateur Brian Lewis is behind that concept, which got its start in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood in 2009.

(WATCH BELOW: Your704: Top 5 Things to do in South End)

©2021 Cox Media Group