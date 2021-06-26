Will Big Ben and the Steelers ‘regret’ the decision to return for another season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers current 90-man roster includes several players that have been voted to or named to the Pro Bowl at least once so far during their respective careers. That long list of players includes the likes of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, guard Trai Turner, and kicker Chris Boswell. While a few of those players have a good shot at being a Pro Bowler again in 2021, will the team have any first-time selections after the season concludes?