How to keep everyone happy during crazy days of summer
There is nothing (well, close to nothing) more challenging to a parent working from home , than summertime activities and kids. As I write this, at 10 am, I have made several trips through town so my teenage son can attend basketball camp, my 11-year-old son can get to baseball and my 7-year-old to can be in daycare with children his own age rather than "watch" me work. By noon, kids will have to be picked up to return home only to shower and head to their next endeavor. Can you picture the revolving door?