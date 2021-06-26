Trio earn all-conference girls tennis honors

TABOR CITY — Three Bladen County girls high school tennis players are on the all-conference team as announced by the league president on Saturday.

The Three Rivers Conference unit includes East Bladen senior Lily Lin and junior Heather Hardin, along with West Bladen sophomore Kaden Thurman. Named honorable mention from the schools were the Lady Eagles’ seniors Alyssa Futrell, Carlie West and Jayden Willington, and the Lady Knights’ senior Marley Fletcher and sophomore Lainey Autry.

East Bladen had one of its best seasons in years, finishing 7-1, in second place, and with a victory over rival West Bladen. The Lady Knights, unbeaten league champs the previous two seasons, were 2-5.

Player of the Year honors went to league singles champion Anna Smith of Whiteville. The league gives an award to the coach of the league champion, and that went to Whiteville’s Serena Smith.

The rest of the all-conference team included Whiteville’s Anna Smith, Jillian Young and Reed Threadgill; South Columbus’ Addison Jacobs and Kenzie Cribb; West Columbus’ Anna Kay Nance and Erin Griffin; East Columbus’ Lillie Rogers and Ella Coleman; Fairmont’s Cambyl Scott; St. Pauls’ Camille Kinard; and Red Springs’ Itzel Lopez.

The remaining honorable mention choices were Whiteville’s Elizabeth Morris, Lillian Soles, Xztashya Porter and Olivia Lanier; South Columbus’ Savannah-Grace Jones, Caroline Gore and Bethany Lupo; West Columbus’ Katherine Edwards and Kellyn Jarvis; East Columbus’ Aubrey McDuffie, Zaria McKoy and Alaina Spaulding; Fairmont’s Kiley Oxendine and Trinity Thompson; St. Pauls’ Zeydi Regino and Sonia Molina-Lucas; and Red Springs’ Jessica Acosta and Trinity Locklear.

