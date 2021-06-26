Cancel
Cancer

CRISPR injected into the blood treats a genetic disease for first time

By Jocelyn Kaiser
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gene editor CRISPR excels at fixing disease mutations in lab-grown cells. But using CRISPR to treat most people with genetic disorders requires clearing an enormous hurdle: getting the molecular scissors into the body and having it slice DNA in the tissues where it’s needed. Now, in a medical first, researchers have injected a CRISPR drug into the blood of people born with a disease that causes fatal nerve and heart disease and shown that in three of them it nearly shut off production of toxic protein by their livers.

Jennifer Doudna
