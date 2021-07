Lynx, Fowles are trending up as they head on the road. Preview: The Lynx are coming off a 90-89 victory over Las Vegas on Friday at Target Center. The victory was the seventh in the past 10 games for the Lynx (7-7), who reached .500 for the first time this season. The Lynx, who bring a 2-4 road record into the first of back-to-back games in Phoenix, lost to the Mercury 77-75 in the season opener at Target Center on May 14. The Mercury (7-7), who have played just once since June 19, are coming off an 88-79 home victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.