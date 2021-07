If it wasn’t clear by The Match 4, held Tuesday in Montana, then it’ll be clear by the end of the week in Tahoe, Nevada. It’s Celebrity Golf Season, folks!. This week we’ve got the American Century Championship, the annual celebrity competition of sports and entertainment figures, duking it out at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Tony Romo is the Vegas favorite … but will he actually get it done? There are a number of low-handicapped celebrities who can take the crown from the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.