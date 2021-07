While other forms of motorsport have waxed and waned for Ford over the past several decades, two that have been pretty consistent are NASCAR and rallying. While NASCAR is pretty much an American exclusive phenomenon, rallying is popular just about everywhere else on the planet. For the 2022 edition of the FIA World Rally Championship, Ford is preparing a brand new contendor along with its partners at M-Sport, the Puma Rally1 with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.