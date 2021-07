Genshin Impact has a new game event that has just launched today, but if you have trouble finding it, I wouldn’t blame you. The new event is called Traveler’s Picture Book, and has to do with painting out a mural over time. But it’s not listed in the traditional event section of the game because it’s in a browser, but I can’t post a link to it, because you first need to log into the game and click through to it that way.