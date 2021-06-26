Kylian Mbappe told his "ego" is "problematic" for France as striker's form criticised

Kylian Mbappe’s ego is becoming problematic for the French national team, according to former Paris Saint-Germain winger and France international Jerome Rothen.

Mbappe has yet to hit top form in Euro 2020 thus far in a continuation of his club season which many fans believed was underwhelming for a player of his immense talent and potential.

The 22-year-old has yet to score his first goal of the tournament and despite providing a constant attacking threat in partnership with Karim Benzema, there have been concerns about his form.

It follows a less than ideal build-up to the tournament where there were reports of splits within the French camp and a fallout between the PSG striker and Chelsea ’s Olivier Giroud.

There were reports of a falling out between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in the French squad (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Les Bleus - the pre-tournament favourites to win Euro 2020 - topped Group F as group winners and will play Switzerland in the Round of 16, but there are concerns over their star striker.

An opening day win over Germany was followed by a below-par draw against Hungary and a 2-2 encounter with Portugal.

Now, former winger Rothen has called on Mbappe to up his game and does not believe national team boss Didier Deschamps is managing the situation correctly.

“That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem... that it [his ego] extends to off the field too, that bothers me,” Rothen RMC Sport in France.

“I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things.

“It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros.

“Is he in the right like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no.

“We expect much better from Kylian Mbappe. Everyone thinks that Mbappe is one of the best players in Europe. But if you immediately put him in the category of the very best, you cannot be satisfied.”

Rothen’s criticism of Mbappe continued by claiming that the forward should be taken off set piece duty for his nation.

He cited Paul Pogba and Antoine Greizmann as being two stronger contenders to score from free-kicks than the PSG forward.

Rothen added: “'Is he aware that he does not have the class of some [of the others] in the group on set pieces?

“Maybe he scores them in training. But I watch all of Mbappe's matches. Do you remember a magnificent free-kick? From 25 metres?

“On the other hand, I remember some from Griezmann, from Pogba. That's two already, a left footer and a right footer. So what is he [Mbappe] doing there?

Mbappe has scored 17 goals in 47 caps for the French national side but has found the net just once in eight appearances this calendar year.

His goal tally of 42 goals - including eight in the Champions League - last campaign was his personal best return for a season.