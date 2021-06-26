Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe told his "ego" is "problematic" for France as striker's form criticised

By Colin Millar
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Kylian Mbappe’s ego is becoming problematic for the French national team, according to former Paris Saint-Germain winger and France international Jerome Rothen.

Mbappe has yet to hit top form in Euro 2020 thus far in a continuation of his club season which many fans believed was underwhelming for a player of his immense talent and potential.

The 22-year-old has yet to score his first goal of the tournament and despite providing a constant attacking threat in partnership with Karim Benzema, there have been concerns about his form.

It follows a less than ideal build-up to the tournament where there were reports of splits within the French camp and a fallout between the PSG striker and Chelsea ’s Olivier Giroud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z98iY_0ag3Kliw00
There were reports of a falling out between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in the French squad (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Les Bleus - the pre-tournament favourites to win Euro 2020 - topped Group F as group winners and will play Switzerland in the Round of 16, but there are concerns over their star striker.

An opening day win over Germany was followed by a below-par draw against Hungary and a 2-2 encounter with Portugal.

Now, former winger Rothen has called on Mbappe to up his game and does not believe national team boss Didier Deschamps is managing the situation correctly.

“That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem... that it [his ego] extends to off the field too, that bothers me,” Rothen RMC Sport in France.

“I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things.

“It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros.

“Is he in the right like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no.

Are France still favourites to win Euro 2020? Comment below

“We expect much better from Kylian Mbappe. Everyone thinks that Mbappe is one of the best players in Europe. But if you immediately put him in the category of the very best, you cannot be satisfied.”

Rothen’s criticism of Mbappe continued by claiming that the forward should be taken off set piece duty for his nation.

He cited Paul Pogba and Antoine Greizmann as being two stronger contenders to score from free-kicks than the PSG forward.

Rothen added: “'Is he aware that he does not have the class of some [of the others] in the group on set pieces?

“Maybe he scores them in training. But I watch all of Mbappe's matches. Do you remember a magnificent free-kick? From 25 metres?

“On the other hand, I remember some from Griezmann, from Pogba. That's two already, a left footer and a right footer. So what is he [Mbappe] doing there?

Mbappe has scored 17 goals in 47 caps for the French national side but has found the net just once in eight appearances this calendar year.

His goal tally of 42 goals - including eight in the Champions League - last campaign was his personal best return for a season.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

365K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#French#Psg#Les Bleus#Group F#Rothen Rmc Sport#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
CNN

Switzerland stuns France in Euro 2020 as Kylian Mbappe misses in penalty shootout

(CNN) — Switzerland stunned reigning world champion France with victory in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to book its place in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappe, who endured a torrid night leading the line for France, capped a miserable evening by missing his team's decisive fifth penalty, the only player not to score in the shootout.
SoccerESPN

PSG star Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan, 15, signs deal with club

While Paris Saint-Germain sweat over Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, his younger brother Ethan has signed a three-year youth contract until 2024, the Ligue 1 side said on Friday. Ethan, 15, has played for PSG's youth sides in the past and joins Senny Mayulu in signing for the next...
SoccerYardbarker

Kylian Mbappe enters his redemption arc following his penalty miss at Euro 2020

The mistake resonated across generations, with even Pele tweeting Kylian Mbappe words of encouragement following his penalty miss that knocked France out of the 2020 Euros in the round of 16. It was Mbappe’s first sporting trauma on the international stage and the first time we saw his previously undefined talent hit a limit. From that perspective, Mbappe’s miss was almost inevitable as we’ve been conditioned to expect our signature athlete’s to somehow fail on a grand occasion before their eventual redemption. Didier Deschamps added that the striker was “very affected” by the miss, with Mbappe tweeting an apology afterward.
SoccerPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to Kylian Mbappe missing penalty kick

France’s shocking loss to Switzerland in the Euros was loaded with narratives, all culminating in a Kylian Mbappe missed penalty in the shootout. The French were among the favorites to win the delayed 2020 tournament, having come into the field as the reigning World Cup winners. Despite this, they weren’t at their best during the tournament’s group stage, drawing two of their three games. Still, it was enough to see them into the Round of 16, where they were favored to beat Switzerland. They looked on course to do just that, leading 3-1 before two Swiss goals in the final ten minutes of regular time shockingly sent the match to extra time. After a scoreless half hour, the teams had to go to a penalty shootout to decide who would advance.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Yann Sommer wants Hollywood icon Robert De Niro to play him as he jokes Switzerland's dramatic Euro 2020 shooutout win over France should be made into a MOVIE after he saved decisive Kylian Mbappe spot kick to dump out the world champions

Switzerland's penalty shoot-out hero Yann Sommer joked he wanted Robert De Niro to play him in a movie about their famous win over France. The world champions and Euro 2020 favourites exited after Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe's spot-kick after a 3-3 draw following extra time. That sparked wild scenes as...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Kylian Mbappe’s ‘enquiry,’ Ryan Gravenberch’s interest, and Sander Berge’s fee are all on the table for Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe’s ‘enquiry,’ Ryan Gravenberch’s interest, and Sander Berge’s fee are all on the table for Liverpool. With the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool have already completed their first piece of summer business. The defender addresses the club’s most pressing issue in current transfer window. What is Jurgen...
Soccersemoball.com

Sommer saves Mbappe's penalty, Swiss beat France in shootout

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) -- Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty kick from Kylian Mbappe to give his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory Monday over the World Cup champions and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time. Sommer, who left in the middle of the...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

What went wrong for France? Tactical disarray and the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

What went wrong for France? Tactical disarray and the absence of Kylian Mbappe. After leading 3-1 with only nine minutes remaining, world champions and Euro 2020 favorites France were knocked out of the competition on penalties by Switzerland. The PA news agency investigates why Didier Deschamps’ team failed to advance...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool may have benefited from Kylian Mbappe’s penalty mistake.

Liverpool may have benefited from Kylian Mbappe’s penalty mistake. The jokes started flowing through social media faster than a withering Roy Keane put-down before the ball had even came to a halt. Following Kylian Mbappe’s crucial penalty shoot-out miss for France in their dramatic Euro 2020 loss on Monday, Liverpool...
SoccerBBC

Kylian Mbappe and world champions France's fall from top

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. Three years ago France and Kylian Mbappe were on top of the...
Soccergoal.com

'0 goals and 1 assist' - How poor was Kylian Mbappe for France in Euro 2020?

France's 2018 World Cup hero had a poor Euro 2020 personally and was helpless as Switzerland knocked the Les Blues out on Monday... In a result which sent shockwaves across the world, World Cup winners France made an early exit from Euro 2020 as they went down 5-4 on penalties after the game was locked at 3-3 against Switzerland at Romania’s Arena Nationala.
SoccerYardbarker

Report: Thomas Tuchel Set for Call With Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe is set to call his former boss Thomas Tuchel to congratulate him on Chelsea's Champions League success. Tuchel left PSG in December and took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea only back in January, and managed to guide the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy