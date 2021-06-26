Cancel
‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Has Finally Finished Filming

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
 14 days ago

Jeff Fowler the director of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has announced that the team has officially finished filming. Now the footage will move into the lengthy post-production phase and Sonic and his friends will finally come to life in the live-action scenes the crew have already filmed. Announced...

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

