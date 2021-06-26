Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Football Leaving Strong Impression on Elite 2022 Safety Kamari Wilson

By Zack Nagy
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J295G_0ag3JyzM00

As this summer’s recruiting cycle begins winding down, LSU’s campus has been full of highly touted prospects all month with elite talent in Death Valley virtually every day. Of the star-studded talent to reach Baton Rouge this month, LSU earned an official visit from five-star safety Kamari Wilson last weekend.

Wilson, the No. 1 rated safety in the nation, has been all over the country this summer taking visits to Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, among many others. Officially visiting Texas A&M this weekend, Wilson’s recruitment appears to be wide open with LSU convincingly in the mix.

Fresh off a dominant showing at the Under Armour Future 50 event a few weeks back, Wilson set his LSU official visit date for June 18th where he had the chance to take in everything the Tigers have to offer. At the Future 50 camp however, Wilson was surrounded by LSU commits Walker Howard, Will Campbell and Jacoby Mathews, who must have been chirping in his ear all weekend long to get down to Death Valley.

Wilson visited campus a few short weeks after where LSU held their Rising Stars Elite Camp with an array of LSU commits in attendance. In a summer where Wilson is visiting campuses left and right, the tradition LSU carries at the defensive back position speak volumes to what they can offer him.

"LSU is basically DBU, everybody knows that and they don't offer everybody so it was just a blessing to receive that offer," Wilson told LSU Country last summer. "My coach texted me and told me and then we got on the phone with coach [Corey] Raymond and when he told me I was at a loss for words.”

Wilson’s talent is nothing short of exceptional. The hard-hitting safety has the ball skills of a receiver and has proven himself at one of the nation’s most talent-rich programs.

At IMG Academy, Wilson is surrounded by the best of the best day in and day out, so earning a starting role as just a junior speaks volumes to the type of player he is.

Wilson is a versatile player who would give the Tigers someone who can play both defense and special teams as he can fly down the field on kickoffs and make highlight reel blindside tackles at ease. With a college body already, Wilson will be looking to continue improving in the weight room but also focusing more on technique as he heads into his senior season.

"I want to improve my body. I'm kind of built already but I want to be ripped while also improving my technique," Wilson told LSU Country. "I've noticed that in college, everything is technique based, especially in the SEC."

With one of the nation’s best recruiting classes already, LSU will be pushing to add Wilson to the array of talent committed. As Wilson takes in his official visits, the Tigers will continue to try and separate themselves from the competition as they look to land the country’s No. 1 safety in the 2022 class.

