(1) VEER (w/ Jinder Mahal & Shanky) vs. DREW GULAK. Veer shoved Gulak into a corner early on, and Gulak briefly marveled at the challenge before him. Gulak applied an arm bar and the two twisted around the ring. Gulak ended up against the ropes, where Veer backed off and slapped him across the chest. Veer leveled Gulak with a right cross and Bryon claimed that "You're not gonna out-power a man the size of Veer." Veer removed his hair tie and knocked Gulak down again with a front kick. He missed a running kick in the corner – this allowed Gulak to land some kicks of his own. Veer came right back with forearm shots before applying a chin lock in the middle of the ring.