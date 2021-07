Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Once a regular in the top 10, Bitcoin Cash, at press time, had slipped down the pecking order. Its year-to-date gains of 42% looked pale when compared to most of its counterparts while its ranking dropped to the 12th position. On the charts, its most recent rally came in the form of a 40% hike from its 22nd June low of $387.33 but it was unable to topple the $540 price ceiling.