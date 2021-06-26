Cancel
Stocks

NFLX Stock Price: $568 Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $568 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $568 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgraded the company shares to “Outperform” from “Neutral.”

