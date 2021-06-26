NFLX Stock Price: $568 Target From Credit Suisse

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REPYY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.